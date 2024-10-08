Aghan National Charged for Planning a Terror Attack Election Day

An Afghan national living in Oklahoma was charged this week with conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group. This was revealed in court documents.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, was arrested Monday for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and getting firearms and ammunition to execute a violent attack in the United States on behalf of the terrorist group.

Tawhedi appeared on Tuesday in the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell.

According to court documents, Tawhedi indicated in seized communications that he planned his attack for Election Day on Nov. 5.

During an interview following his arrest, he allegedly confirmed the attack was intended to target large gatherings and that he was expected to die a martyr along with a juvenile co-conspirator.

According to NBC News, Tawhedi allegedly made efforts to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle family members abroad, and obtain AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, according to court documents.

BREAKING: The FBI has arrested an Afghan national who they say was plotting an ISIS inspired terror attack on Election Day to target large crowds. According to the FBI, he entered the US on 9/9/21 on a special immigrant visa, days after the disastrous US Afghan withdrawal, and… pic.twitter.com/HNzcV2wSHx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 8, 2024

The FBI has a photo allegedly from his iPhone that they say depicts him describing to his daughter and another child “the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife.”

