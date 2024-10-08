Teamsters Union President: Democrat Party “F****d Us Over for …40 Years”

Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien trashed the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on comedian Theo Von‘s This Past Weekend podcast. He’s frustrated and feels their donations to their campaigns haven’t yielded results. O’Brien says they’ve abandoned labor for Big Tech.

O’Brien criticized Democrats for decades of inaction regarding labor concerns, stating that they have “f**ked us over for the last 40 years.”

During the podcast, O’Brien disclosed a tense meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), describing it as “f**king ugly.”

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m a Democrat,” O’Brien said, “but they have f**ked us over… not all of them, but we’re standing up as a union, probably the only one right now saying, what the f**k have you done for us?”

He shouldn’t feel bad. That’s what they are doing to all of us.

O’Brien revealed that the Teamsters had donated $15.7 million to Democratic candidates over the past two and a half years but had seen little return regarding labor-friendly policies.

O’Brien contrasted this with the comparatively small donations the union made to Republicans, amounting to around $340,000.

The Teamsters didn’t endorse anyone for president this year, which was very unusual.

The union’s internal poll from July 24 to Sept. 15 showed that former president Trump led by 59.6% support to Kamala Harris‘s 34%.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien & Theo Von Roast the Democratic Party “I’ll be honest with you, I’m a Democrat but they have f*cked us over for the last 40 years…Since I’ve been in office 2.5 years, we’ve given the Democratic machine $15.7 million. We’ve given Republicans… pic.twitter.com/hVGkoCR8VE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 8, 2024

