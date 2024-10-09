Harris Says Donald Trump’s Problem Is That He’s Weak

Kamala called Donald Trump weak on Howard Stern’s show today. He’s been shot at, threatened with hundreds of years in prison, lied about, maligned, and his family attacked, yet he continues to fight.

Harris is making the rounds on friendly outlets. She went on NBC News, The View, a raunchy podcast, and Howard Stern’s show, and the appearances were disastrous. She blamed Trump for everything her administration has done.

If someone came from Mars, they might think her brilliant as she claimed Trump is weak:

“People ask me like what do you think is going on? And what is the tension here? What’s at stake and there are many things that, I can be much more articulate than what I’m going to say, but ultimately I do believe that this is an election that is about strength versus weakness.

“And weakness as projected by someone who puts himself in front of the American people and does not have the strength to stand in defense of their needs, their dreams, their desires, the work that must happen to make sure that we are a secure nation.

“That we are nurturing and protecting our alliances around the world. That we are supporting America’s military, that we are fighting to bring the cost of living down for working families, that we are building businesses, building growth.”

The woman is delusional. The Biden-Harris administration sold us out to China.

Kamala Harris tells Howard Stern that Trump doesn’t care about American’s needs Yet she is only giving $750 dollars to Hurricane Helene victims while giving $160 mill to Lebanon She claims we need to secure our country yet has had the border open for nearly 4 years pic.twitter.com/tSBPt3DJiX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 8, 2024

She wants to give households of select groups $175 that they have to pay back.

North Carolina residents have a message for Kamala Harris: WHERE ARE YOU? pic.twitter.com/BEDurLEFUD — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 8, 2024

On the View today, Harris said she can’t think of a thing she would do differently from what Biden has done. She added that she was part of all the significant decisions.

If you like what has gone on for the past nearly four years, definitely vote for her.

Internal polling shows her 3 points behind Trump in Wisconsin. It was leaked from Tammy Baldwin’s office. The more she talks, the more her numbers go down. It’s amazing they are as good as they are.

OK…. THIS is a video of the media saying that Kamala Harris is the worst Vice President in history and making her looking REALLY STUPID!! If this gets out it could be REALLY BAD FOR HER!!! I don’t want ANYONE SHARING THIS! I MEAN IT DAMMIT!! She’ll NEVER win the… pic.twitter.com/CyUdlJu7Bl — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 8, 2024