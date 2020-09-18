AG’s shout out to SDNY, Obama admin, Mueller crew for their hot mess

“I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell.” ~ Harry S. Truman

Attorney General William Barr is known to be outspoken and he didn’t hold back at Hillsdale College in describing a healthy Justice Department. He hit the SDNY, the idea of Special Counsels, Jeff Sessions, the Obama administration, and Mueller’s crew in stinging remarks. He is telling the truth and the left thinks it’s an attack.

SDNY

Barr referenced the indictments coming out of the Southern District of New York (SDNY) of four individuals (Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea), without mentioning their names. The four men requested donations to build a wall on the Southern Border and were charged by the SDNY with wire fraud. They are Trump supporters and Bannon has worked for Trump.

The Attorney General wrote in his prepared remarks, “We should not prosecute someone for wire fraud in Manhattan using a legal theory we would not equally pursue in Madison or in Montgomery, or allow prosecutors in one division to bring charges using a theory that a group of prosecutors in the division down the hall would not deploy against someone who engaged in indistinguishable conduct.”

“We must strive for consistency. And that is yet another reason why centralized senior leadership exists—to harmonize the disparate views of our many prosecutors into a consistent policy for the Department. As Justice Jackson explained, “We must proceed in all districts with that uniformity of policy which is necessary to the prestige of federal law.”

He added, “Even the most well-meaning people can do great damage if they lose perspective. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, as they say.”

SPECIAL COUNSELS

AG Barr agrees with the late Justice Scalia in Morrison v. Olson when he criticized special counsels as “unaccountable headhunters” which was an unfortunate byproduct of that statue. Quoting Scalia, he said, “this wolf comes as a wolf.”

““How frightening it must be to have your own independent counsel and staff appointed, with nothing else to do but to investigate you until investigation is no longer worthwhile—with whether it is worthwhile not depending upon what such judgments usually hinge on, competing responsibilities. And to have that counsel and staff decide, with no basis for comparison, whether what you have done is bad enough, willful enough, and provable enough, to warrant an indictment. How admirable the constitutional system that provides the means to avoid such a distortion. And how unfortunate the judicial decision that has permitted it,” Scalia went on to explain.

SESSIONS

AG Barr used the Arthur Andersen case as an example of prosecutorial abuse, which was interesting since it was led by Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissman. It was a fiasco and was overturned unanimously at the Supreme Court level. He also criticized former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for “blindly” turning over his duties to his subordinate Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller minions.

employees versus going after an entire corporation. Cites Arthur Anderson prosecution – an interesting choice. And Barr said leadership of an organization cannot blindly defer to subordinates – another interesting reference given #DurhamReport @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 17, 2020

WHO WAS LAWLESS?

In response to being called lawless, Attorney General Barr said he is scratching his head, wondering what is lawless since the fact is the Obama administration “had the worst record in the Supreme Court of any recent administration, losing cases, while the current DOJ is “above average in terms of winning in the Supreme Court.”

After joking, he went on to say the Obama administration “had some of the people who were in the Mueller office writing their briefs in the Supreme Court so maybe that means something.”

Watch:

