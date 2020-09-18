President forms ‘American Education’ commission, libs see red

American education has been in trouble for decades and it’s worse in some places over others. Children aren’t learning the basics. Take D.C. where only 23% of the 8th graders can pass a reading proficiency exam. They are, however, learning to rabble rouse and absorb anti-American versions of history like that promoted by the late communist Howard Zinn or the current popular Marxist Nikole Hannah-Jones and her wholly fabricated US history.

President Trump is planning to do something about it. He is signing an executive order to reform how U.S. schools teach American History. The project will be called ‘The 1776 Commission.” The left is angry.

PBS, the state media that taxpayers fund, decided to take an antagonistic approach.

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and a panel of education and history experts spoke before our Founding documents inside the National Archives in D.C. The panel was headed by Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn. They called out the cynical public school system that teaches students to be ashamed of American History.

President Trump harshly criticized the 1619 Project and critical race theory, both of which are biased and wholly inaccurate.

“Critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together,” Trump said. “The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools.”

Trump calls it patriotic education, we call it an accurate education. It is very damaging to teach a dreary, negative, dishonest version of history. It teaches hate for our country and our Founding. Children need something to believe in. Some of those among us want to take God and country away, leaving us with the totalitarian state and bizarre religions like climate change.

LIBS ARE OUTRAGED

[It destroys their communist agenda]

The following spiel is wholly inaccurate. The guest claims President Trump is criticizing the 1619 Project and protests for racial justice without any evidence.

There is ample evidence. The 1619 Project claims the country started in 1619 and is based on slavery. The country started in 1776 and is based on freedom and equality.

She mentioned black people being kidnapped and used as slaves in the New World, but she fails to mention they were kidnapped by other blacks in Africa.

This guest also spoke about Bill Barr and falsely claimed he compared slavery with the lockdown. There was no comparison.

The guest, Michelle somebody, also falsely said he compared his staff with preschoolers. He did not. She missed the point.

President Trump announced today he would sign an executive order to create the “1776 Commission,” which would promote a “patriotic education.” He also blasted efforts to reexamine American history with a deeper emphasis on slavery and racism. @Yamiche joins us with more. pic.twitter.com/YP9NP2G6x5 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 17, 2020

Major historians, left-wing historians, say the 1619 Project is filled with misinformation that the author will not correct. Yamiche thinks it’s factual.

Trump just announced he will soon be signing an executive order establishing a “national commission to promote patriotic education” called the “1776 Commission.” It is unclear what that means but he has been trashing the 1619 project which aims to educate the nation with facts. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 17, 2020

This Anonymous communista is lying:

US President Trump signs an executive order to establish a 'national commission to promote patriotic education' in schools nationwide which aims to re-write history to indoctrinate right-wing nationalist views in children. https://t.co/DPiENzxmny — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 17, 2020

For ladywolf, teaching accurate US History is DANGEROUS:

One more step toward dictatorship. Trump announced plans to sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote “patriotic education” in American schools. This is what Hitler did. Indoctrination of the young. This is DANGEROUS.😡😡😡👇https://t.co/mKNDyY44Ev — Ladywolf (@NorskLadyWolf) September 17, 2020