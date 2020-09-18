Van Morrison’s anti-lockdown songs are “dangerous” says Irish health minister

The Irish health minister says Van Morrison’s new songs are “dangerous,” although he has yet to hear them.

Van Morrison sings about scientists spreading “crooked facts” about coronavirus in a series of new anti-lockdown songs.

The musician released three songs targeting lockdown restrictions, bearing the titles “No More Lockdown”, “Born to Be Free” and “As I Walked Out”.

“I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already,” Morrison said in a statement. “It’s about freedom of choice. I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

“No more lockdown,” he sings. “No more threats/No more Imperial College scientists making up crooked facts.”

The Imperial College came up with false stats that started the lockdowns.

The track As I Walked Out includes the lyrics: “Well on the government website from the 21 March 2020 / It said COVID-19 was no longer high risk”.

He sings: “No more taking of our freedom/And our god-given rights/Pretending it’s for our safety/When it’s really to enslave.”

“I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this,” he wrote on his website. “Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudoscience, and speak up.”

We have no proof masks and lockdowns work, although there is some evidence they do.

NORTHERN IRELAND’S HEALTH MINISTER

Northern Ireland’s health minister called the lyrics “dangerous.” If he’s trying to silence Van Morrison, that’s dangerous. He suggested Sir Morrison will cost people their lives.

The Irish Health Minister says it’s “dangerous,” but Northern Ireland went into an extreme lockdown that likely wasn’t necessary. The Irish were told to not go further than 3 miles from their homes. And they had a huge surge while they were in this strict lockdown.

Sweden did a very moderate lockdown and fared well.

The lockdowns are going too far in the USA which has gotten the notice of the Attorney General and at least two judges.

The health minister:

The songs are coming out this week.