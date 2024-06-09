Ahmed Flies a Swastika Flag in Jacksonville

A Swastika flag is flying outside a Jacksonville business, 904×4, an off-road truck and repair shop.

“Yeah I just put that up today,” said Radi Ahmed, owner of 904×4. “I put it out there in remembrance of the Holocaust.”

Ahmed is Palestinian. He said the flag symbolizes a “modern-day Holocaust” in Palestine during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

“What happened in World War II is happening today,” Ahmed told First Coast News. “It’s a modern-day Holocaust, and nobody’s saying anything about it.

Can we deport him?

Mariam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida.

“This act is nothing short of hatred and looks to divide and polarize the community, and we condemn this,” said Feist.

Feist said she is not focusing on the owner but on the act.

“That act demonstrates polarization and hatred,” Fiest said. “That flag does nothing but denote antisemitism and Jew-hatred that is condemned not only by the Jewish community, but it is also condemned by our city, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

“It’s not condoning any kind of hate,” said Ahmed. “I love everybody no matter what color, creed, or where they come from.”

Good for him. He obviously doesn’t understand what the Nazi flag is all about. He’s flying support for Nazis. Hamas are Nazis.

Israel has moved people around in Gaza to protect them and warn them before attacks, but Hamas uses their people as human shields.

The US media is upset that Israel didn’t warn people before the rescue of four Israeli hostages.

