Air Control Warned the Black Hawk Pilot Twice About the Plane

The report of transgender Jo Ellis as the pilot of the Black Hawk that crashed into the PSA Airline plane appears inaccurate.

Air traffic control had warned the pilot twice on Wednesday night as he moved toward the plane. Sen. Tammy Duckworth confirmed the pilot’s warnings.

The black boxes are in the hands of investigators. They should tell the story.

If you go by the video, what do you think?

There is absolutely NO WAY the Black Hawk didn’t see the American Airlines plane. They flew right into it. pic.twitter.com/Fco4yVzSXy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 31, 2025

CBS News: Duckworth Interview

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is calling for patience as the NTSB and FAA investigate the cause of the tragic collision of a Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines flight Wednesday night, but she is also pursuing information about how it occurred.

She told CBS News’ Nikole Killion in an interview Thursday that she’s requested a transcript of the air traffic control instructions and responses from the pilots.

“What I did learn was that air traffic control did contact and speak with the helicopter crew twice, and they acknowledged the instructions twice,” Duckworth said. “I also am asking for the flight path of both aircraft up until the moment of the impact.”

The plane, American Eagle Flight No. 5342, a regional jetliner, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members on a flight from Wichita, Kansas. There were three soldiers aboard the U.S. Army’s Sikorsky H-60, a Defense Department official told CBS News.

At least 40 bodies had been recovered as of Thursday evening, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

