Reportedly Tulsi Doesn’t Have the Votes to Become DNI

Chad Pergram said today on Fox Business that as many as six Republicans may vote against Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to become the Director of National Intelligence.

From various reports in legacy media, the likely no or undecided votes are:

Susan Collins (Maine)

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)

Todd Young (Indiana)

Mike Rounds (South Dakota)

John Curtis (Utah)

Possibly Lindsey Graham (SC)

It’s likely the first three are no votes.

John Cornyn had been a no-vote but posted on X that he would support her.

If you support her and any of these senators are yours, call them.

Some reports say the vote on Tulsi Gabbard will be in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), which is a secure area within a building used to process sensitive or classified information.

It seems they don’t want Americans or even the President to know how they voted. If true, they will be surprised to know it will leak out.

