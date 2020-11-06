Al Gore’s back, calls for Trump to do right, surrender when all votes are counted

Al Gore famously surrendered to George Bush only after the US Supreme Court ruled against him, after months of wrangling over Florida vote counts. He now says this election is different. President Trump must do the right thing and surrender when all the votes are counted.

“This is a completely different election from the one 20 years ago. Joe Biden has multiple pathways to secure his victory. And of course, I’m for him, and I’m hoping that will be the case very soon,” Gore told NBC News on Thursday.

[Multiple paths? So what?]

“But the most important principle that I defended 20 years ago, that Joe Biden and many others are defending tonight is, let’s count every legally cast vote and obey the will of the American people.

“You know, I looked at the people standing in line to vote in the middle of a pandemic—some of them waiting in line 10, 11 hours in some cases. And the determination of the American people in spite of the, what they were facing, to have the largest turnout in the entire history of our country, they’re heroes, and they’re redeeming the promise of America,” he continued.

Heroes? But law enforcement is evil and needs to be defunded? These people are insane.

Watch:

THERE IS EVIDENCE, NOT PROOF

On Thursday, Gore criticized the president for repeatedly claiming allegedly without any evidence that the election is being stolen.

Trump said on Thursday that “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly.”

Democrats continually confuse ‘evidence’ with ‘proof.’ We have seen the evidence, but no proof. That’s why it needs to be investigated.

The former vice president told NBC News that “I was thinking as the president was speaking in the White House of the advice Mark Twain once gave to a group of young voters. He said, ‘Do right. You’ll gratify some and astonish the rest.’”

“If Donald Trump does face the situation where the votes are all counted, and he turns out to not to be successful, I would urge him to do the right thing. And yes, it would astonish a lot of people, but it would be good for our country,” he added.

We agree, and the reverse is true. He also left out the part where we must investigate fraud if it is present.

We have a quote also:

“Fight for the things that you care about. But do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” ~ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

And another:

Truth never damages a cause that is just. ~ Mahatma Gandhi