‘Debunked’ Arizona sharpies are under investigation, & there’s a lawsuit

Democrat poll workers gave Republicans in Arizona sharpies to fill out their ballots allegedly knowing the machine won’t tally a sharpie mark.
I didn’t report Sharpiegate because we were told it was a conspiracy theory and it’s not real. On the other hand, there is more surfacing with this story and it will be investigated. Mr. Schwartz explains why it’s false.
There is anecdotal evidence to the contrary.
This woman said something different:
Mr. Schipp (and others) said something different:
Left-wing fact-checkers say it’s false:
IT IS BEING INVESTIGATED
Arizona State Senator-elect Kelly Townsend, currently a State House Representative, confirms, after speaking to the Maricopa County Recorder’s office staff, that sharpiegate is under investigation. She urges Maricopa County residents to aid in the effort.
In a Facebook post, Townsend wrote that she was informed that the Maricopa County Recorder’s office is “verifying spoiled ballots caused by the Sharpie incident.”
Additionally, Townsend reported that, as of Wednesday night, “the only observers there are Democrats. No Republicans have volunteered to observe.” Townsend then urged voters to contact Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelly Ward to volunteer as observers.
Where is the GOP and where is Bill Barr? Calling Christopher Wray!
A lawsuit has also been filed:
