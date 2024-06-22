AL SOS Warns: Dems Are Registering Illegal Migrants to Vote

While Sentinel reported this several times already, it bears repeating.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has raised concerns over an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in 2021, which he believes could allow illegal immigrants to register to vote. The order, a broad interpretation of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, requires welfare agencies to provide voter registration forms to illegal immigrants.

Executive Order 14019 requires state agencies that receive funding from the federal government to provide voter registration forms to anyone who comes into contact with them, including illegal immigrants and non-citizens.

“It doesn’t matter how they come in contact through the mail or through, in-person or online if they are applying for these public benefits. If they come in contact with that agency, they are receiving the voter registration form. And that’s very, very troubling that non-citizens, whether legal or illegal immigrants, are receiving those voter registration forms.”

The Executive Order is allegedly to “enable all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy,” however Allen noted that it lacks the ability to check whether the people receiving the forms are eligible to vote or not.

You should also know that, except for Arizona, every federal ballot is based on the honor system. No one is checking.

Illegal aliens can vote, and they will – for Joe Biden.

Millions of migrants with humanitarian parole, refugee, asylum status, and those ILLEGAL ALIENS”are receiving benefits Gifted by the Biden regime, which would bring them to the offices where voter registration takes place. Welfare offices and other agencies in 49 US states… pic.twitter.com/eOeDpWZJAl — Real Hamlet Garcia (@Hamletgarcia17) June 22, 2024

