Biden Begs Iran for a Freeze-for-Freeze Nuke Deal

Unbelievably, Joe Biden, Obama’s puppet, is asking Iran for a freeze-for-freeze nuclear deal. Axios reports he’ll give some sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran freezing parts of its nuclear program temporarily, according to 10 Israeli officials, Western diplomats, and U.S. experts with knowledge of the proposal.

Iran has amassed 87.5 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, according to an International Atomic Energy Agency report from late February. 90% equals a nuclear bomb.

Israeli officials recently told the Biden administration and several European countries that Iran would enter dangerous territory that could trigger an Israeli military strike if it enriches uranium above 60%.

Iran’s rejected the idea so far and wouldn’t abide by any agreement anyway if the past is any indicator. That won’t stop Biden from begging.

It’s the same tired Obama approach formulated by NSA Jake Sullivan and CIA spokesperson Bill Burns. Iran would get some sanctions relief for a temporary freeze on Iran’s nuclear program.

They believe in this strange diplomacy for Iran but none for Ukraine and Russia.

Meanwhile, unrest rages on Temple Mount, and the Ayatollah is gloating over the end of Israel.

On Watchman Newscast Livestream, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down an outbreak of violence on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as Passover arrives. Spurred on by the likes of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, rioters barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque and attacked Israeli police.

Meanwhile, rockets launched from Gaza targeted towns in southern Israel, and the Israeli Air Force responded with strikes. All of this comes as Iran’s Supreme leader gloats over internal unrest inside Israel and boasts that the demise of the Jewish State will come even sooner than he expected. As Israel faces threats on all sides, what comes next? Watch now!

Related