Alan West will be OK, he’s “alive by the grace of God”

Alan West will be okay. That’s the good news. The bad news is he was very badly hurt in a motorcycle accident in Waco, Texas.

On his drive back from the “Free Texas Rally” in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was struck by a fellow motorcyclist. He is recovering now and has his family with him, according to a statement on his website.

Local law enforcement reported that “an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclists were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Both will recover.

Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, “that I am alive by the grace of God.”

Aren’t we all.

He plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, but he will be taking the next couple weeks off of advocacy to recover.

Your continued prayers and grace are appreciated.

Colonel West’s full statement and other releases can be found on his West 4 Texas website.

LTC West had just posted his comments about the racist candidate for president, Joe Biden.