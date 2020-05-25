CHI mayor sends enforcers, “Soviet-style KGB,” to raid a black church

“The pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Chicago, was in the middle of his sermon when he heard loud banging on front doors. It was the police…the men of the church were instructed not to open the doors during the services — per protocol.”
Far-left Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a raid of a black church yesterday. Fortunately, the doors were locked.
Todd Starnes, formerly of Fox News, reported that Lightfoot sent three marked squad cars and two unmarked cars full of officers to the Chicago Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Woodlawn is just south of Hyde Park, the area in which the Obamas lived for a short time before Barack became president.
The pastor of the mostly black congregation, Courtney Lewis, refused to allow the officers entry, Todd Starnes reported. Good move.
Pastor Lewis told Starnes that he felt like he was confronting “the Soviet-style KGB” as the officers pounded on his doors. They demanded entry to shut the church down.
IRONY
“Thankfully, our doors were locked as a normal safety precaution we take each service to protect our members from the escalating gun violence in Chicago,” Lewis said.
The pastor keeps the doors locked during service because of violence in the area. How ironic that it was what protected them from the Lightfoot SS.
A sentry is usually posted outside the sanctuary to monitor the street during the service. Some reported seeing occupants of a dark car with tinted windows filming the incident through one opened window.
“All we are seeking is the same consideration and trust that is being tendered toward the liquor stores, abortion clinics, and Walmart,” Lewis told Starnes.
A representative from the mayor’s office was also present. And some were denied access to the church reportedly.
So, a team of armed law enforcement allegedly took photos and banged on the doors. Now, really, they don’t have anything better to do in crime-ridden Chicago? This is their priority? This is damn scary.
Thank you, Rick Scott:
As Americans, we all have the right to worship, to practice our religion and to gather with our communities.
This must be done safely, but government shouldn’t be dictating your Americans. The bill of rights comes first. pic.twitter.com/PNXTnKdJce
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 24, 2020
Good story….but why the worry about gang-bangers? It is illegal to have guns there – so…there are none! It’s impossible to have an illegal gun, as they are all been surrendered.
Walk thru South Chicago with ease my friends…..the government has made you safe by writing words on paper and calling them “Laws”. Poof – no more guns. Stop your worrying…..
War against religion is on the rise.
Watch and wait. Next time it will be a “no-knock” warrant. I would hope the occupants would leave “safely” in very small groups by the back and side doors.
I would hope the Police Chief would be smart enuff NOT to use battering rams to know down the door of a church……
Or…unless he wants to become infamous – as THAT picture would be a Pulitzer Prize….
Another tyrannical Democrat in charge who ignores our Constitution. To the members of the members of the Chicago Cornerstone Baptist Church who probably always vote Democrat and probably voted for Lori Lightfoot because she’s a Democrat and Black, notwithstanding she’s a lesbian which gives her great anti Bible credibility among the left; How’s that working out for you?
Hard to believe this is the United States…..
SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS Virginia’s Flag and Seal have the right idea about these problems……
Now if we can just get the Blacks to open their eyes….they will see what kind of government they keep electing – not only here in Chicago – but in EVERY other Black Ghetto in the country. ALL of which have been run by Black Democrats for decades…… WAKE UP BLACK AMERICA…..WAKE UP !!!