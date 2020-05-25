CHI mayor sends enforcers, “Soviet-style KGB,” to raid a black church

“The pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Chicago, was in the middle of his sermon when he heard loud banging on front doors. It was the police…the men of the church were instructed not to open the doors during the services — per protocol.”

Far-left Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a raid of a black church yesterday. Fortunately, the doors were locked.

Todd Starnes, formerly of Fox News, reported that Lightfoot sent three marked squad cars and two unmarked cars full of officers to the Chicago Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Woodlawn is just south of Hyde Park, the area in which the Obamas lived for a short time before Barack became president.

The pastor of the mostly black congregation, Courtney Lewis, refused to allow the officers entry, Todd Starnes reported. Good move.

Pastor Lewis told Starnes that he felt like he was confronting “the Soviet-style KGB” as the officers pounded on his doors. They demanded entry to shut the church down.

IRONY

“Thankfully, our doors were locked as a normal safety precaution we take each service to protect our members from the escalating gun violence in Chicago,” Lewis said.

The pastor keeps the doors locked during service because of violence in the area. How ironic that it was what protected them from the Lightfoot SS.

A sentry is usually posted outside the sanctuary to monitor the street during the service. Some reported seeing occupants of a dark car with tinted windows filming the incident through one opened window.

“All we are seeking is the same consideration and trust that is being tendered toward the liquor stores, abortion clinics, and Walmart,” Lewis told Starnes.

A representative from the mayor’s office was also present. And some were denied access to the church reportedly.

So, a team of armed law enforcement allegedly took photos and banged on the doors. Now, really, they don’t have anything better to do in crime-ridden Chicago? This is their priority? This is damn scary.

Thank you, Rick Scott:

As Americans, we all have the right to worship, to practice our religion and to gather with our communities. This must be done safely, but government shouldn’t be dictating your Americans. The bill of rights comes first. pic.twitter.com/PNXTnKdJce — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 24, 2020