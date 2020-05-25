Dems order us to stop talking about Biden’s racist remark! BTW, he’s nothing like you

Democrats say you can no longer say anything about Joe Biden’s [racist] cavalier message to Charlamagne the God. They are pretending it didn’t amount to anything, it was just him “joking, and it was just him being “cavalier.”

They have ordered everyone to stop talking about it even though he didn’t apologize for being racist, just for being cavalier.

If this were a Republican, there would be no forgiveness. In Trump’s case, they make up racist statements, like claiming he said white supremacists were very fine people or all Mexicans are rapists. Of course those aren’t true, but no matter how much they are debunked, Democrats repeat the claims over and over.

What Biden said to Charlamagne was racist, arrogant, and condescending. It shows his mindset. He should go back on Charlamagne’s show and answer for his record, including the crime bill, without lying. People forgive sincere apologies.

Watch the Dems tell us to stop talking about it:

SUPERCUT! Dems: Stop talking about Biden’s racist gaffe already! pic.twitter.com/v1WjeG5yop — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 25, 2020

BTW, JOE IS NOT LIKE YOU

Joe isn’t a man of the people just like you. He says it and it’s a lie. As he has said, he was seduced by real estate. He bought the Dupont Estate when he could ill afford it.

The WSJ reports:

The former vice president has cultivated a decadeslong brand as “Middle Class Joe” and often referred to himself as “one of the poorest members of Congress.” But Mr. Biden’s financial struggles, compared with many of his colleagues, weren’t just a product of his reliance on a government salary. They also stemmed from his penchant for buying stately houses, a Wall Street Journal review of public records and interviews with his current and former associates found.

Mr. Biden’s efforts to live like some of his wealthier Senate colleagues at times led him to borrow money against the value of his homes and life insurance policies, and he routinely reported a negative net worth.

Joe’s not just like the common man, never has been. He lives in a mansion and has always lived well.

JOE IS OUT OF THE BASEMENT

Joe Biden came out of his basement today with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and laid a wreath at Veteran’s Park near his home in Delaware. He was a good boy, walking in a mask up to his eyeballs in the open air.

Wisely, they did not have him speak. He only mumbled a few words from behind his mask.

Biden says his message to the country on Memorial Day is “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, ever forget.” Asked about leaving home for the first time in two months, he says, “It feels good to be out of my house.” pic.twitter.com/BpXABWKTOt — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020

ABOUT THAT CRIME BILL

This is how he explains the crime bill (he’s not racist?):

Biden Says “Someone (Black) Doing Crack Was Fundamentally Different Than Someone (White) Sniffing Cocaine In A Neighborhood As Beautiful As This”. Biden Is Trying To Explain Why He Created Laws That Charged Blacks Harsher For Crack Than Whites For Cocaine. pic.twitter.com/pKWlX0LqP9 — Nas (@nasescobar316) May 24, 2020