Alarming details of China’s social credit system

Since some of our political leaders are using the China-style social distancing/contact tracing system before they open the economy, we thought you might want to learn more about the China social credit system we could easily be heading for. Think ‘immunity cards‘ and the AI workplace monitoring tool. Consider the control freaks who want this to be the new normal.

We have software to track Americans at work. Contact tracing is a system that tracks people anywhere and warns others when one of those tracked gets the virus or comes in contact with the virus.

The leftist Democrats have embraced the idea.

New York Governor Cuomo says he won’t even open up Long Island before the end of June, Illinois Governor Pritzker says churches can’t hold services for a year, California Governor Newsom punishes beachgoers, Michigan Governor Whitmer still won’t let residents pick seeds off shelves in Home Depot, and Maine Governor Mills has hardly any cases but closed everything indefinitely.

There’s more. This is only a sample.

THIS IS THE RESULT DOWN THE ROAD AND IT’S TERRIFYING

The Chinese people have been so brainwashed, they like the tracking/reward/punishment system by their masters.

One citizen actually says, “It forces us to be well behaved.”

Everything the Chinese people do is tracked so they can receive their rewards or punishments.

If they say something against the government or wear showy outfits, they are in trouble. The opposite is true for rewards.

Citizens with low scores lose rights, and their faces and personal information show up on public screens in a mass shaming event.

One citizen says, “They have to be condemned.” Another says, “It is only right to pay your dues. You have to blacklist those who don’t.”

Once they’re blacklisted, they can’t travel, get a bank loan, start a business, buy an apartment, or send the children to a private school.

If you think it can’t happen here, you’re wrong. We are headed for it now. The elites in this country would love nothing better. Once the leftist Democrats have total control, you will see it. They’re control freaks.

Just remember, all the wealth and progress the Chinese have comes from theft, not from a successful government. Communism is brutal. Many people end up in re-training camps ordead.

