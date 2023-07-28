Alarming Video of Democrat-Run Seattle, Now a NoGo Zone

Beautiful Seattle is now becoming a NoGo zone with out-of-control lawless mobs who have no respect for the law and police who can’t do their jobs. The defund the police movement was prominent in Seattle.

Seattle was a peaceful, beautiful place just a decade ago.

“This is wild video,” Jason Rantz tweeted. “Officers tried to break up an illegal street race/reckless driving, and the crowd jumped on the hood of the vehicle and danced, and put up obstacles to block them. Not long after, there was a shooting leaving four injured (one seriously).”

This is wild video. Officers tried to break up an illegal street race/reckless driving and the crowd jumped on the hood of the vehicle and danced, and put up obstacles to block them. Not long after, there was a shooting leaving four injured (one seriously).

The video is from Sunday. It looks like 2020. Nothing has changed.

“The war on police continues in Democrat-run cities,” Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial wrote on X. “This is what happens when police respond to events—they get attacked.”

Mr. Rantz added in another tweet: Of note: the response by the Seattle City Council? Install cameras at intersections to “prevent street racing.” These are unserious people.

