Alarming Video of Democrat-Run Seattle, Now a NoGo Zone

M Dowling
Beautiful Seattle is now becoming a NoGo zone with out-of-control lawless mobs who have no respect for the law and police who can’t do their jobs. The defund the police movement was prominent in Seattle.

Seattle was a peaceful, beautiful place just a decade ago.

“This is wild video,” Jason Rantz tweeted. “Officers tried to break up an illegal street race/reckless driving, and the crowd jumped on the hood of the vehicle and danced, and put up obstacles to block them. Not long after, there was a shooting leaving four injured (one seriously).”

The video is from Sunday. It looks like 2020. Nothing has changed.

“The war on police continues in Democrat-run cities,” Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial wrote on X. “This is what happens when police respond to events—they get attacked.”

Mr. Rantz added in another tweet: Of note: the response by the Seattle City Council? Install cameras at intersections to “prevent street racing.” These are unserious people.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
14 seconds ago

Gutless police. Sit there like that and allow those creeps to do that. A group of cops should have gotten out and cracked a few skulls. Then watch them all run. Cops get in trouble, then the whole force resigns. I’m sick of my race taking it bent over.

