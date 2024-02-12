Alberta Canada Bans Sex-Change Surgeries for Children

Alberta, Canada, has made a dramatic decision to ban sex change surgeries. it’s the only province to make such a decision.

On January 31, Premier Danielle Smith announced that Alberta will ban child-sex change surgeries for children under age 18. Also outlawed will be puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children 15 years and younger.

According to Lifesite News, most Canadians welcome the announcement. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who could be the next Prime Minister, was reluctant to comment, but on February 7, he finally said he agreed with Aberta.

VIDEO: Pierre Poilievre says minors should not make irreversible decisions such as using puberty blockers. pic.twitter.com/P6grv65aVe — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 7, 2024

It shakes up the bizarre narrative that Trudeau has going. Trudeau has to be certifiable.

Related