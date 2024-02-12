If Biden Doesn’t Drop Out Soon

If Biden were to withdraw by May, the Democratic National Convention would become a wild free-for-all in Chicago in August. This would be better than if he dropped out afterward, and the party operatives and donors get to pick the candidates.

If Biden quits before he wins the majority of the Democratic delegates, it might not make a difference. Any new candidate who tried to enter the race would be unlikely to get on enough of the remaining ballots and, therefore, couldn’t win enough delegates.

Ultimately, the decision would likely be made by the convention delegates who initially pledged to Biden – communists who call themselves progressives.

A majority of the roughly 4,000 pledged delegates is needed to win the party’s nomination. The party’s more than 700 superdelegates — Democratic lawmakers and so-called dignitaries — are allowed to vote only if no one wins a majority of pledged delegates on the first ballot. Party bosses will become number one if it gets to the convention.

If Biden withdraws after the convention, the DNC chair would call a “special meeting” of the full DNC. There are roughly 500 members. The majority vote would pick the president and vice president. Think of a dark, smoke-filled room with party bosses picking the candidates instead of the people. That makes sense because the Democrats are the communist Democrat party now.

If Biden relinquishes the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris would automatically become president, but not the Democratic Party’s nominee.

You’ll be happy to know that word salad Kamala said she’s “ready to serve, more than ready.”

God help us. She could conceivably be worse than the unfit Joe Biden.

Any candidate would need the majority of votes.

The Conversation picked the potential candidates, and all have terrible records.

Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Gavin Newsom, Elizabeth Warren, and Gretchen Whitmer. They didn’t mention Michelle Obama. Their chosen candidates are horrible, and none of them have a record of success.

This must be why they want to keep Joe Biden going. Can you imagine four more years of this “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory?” I don’t find him sympathetic or well-meaning, and his age isn’t the problem; his mind is. He was never smart or honest, and now he has some dementia – Parkinson’s dementia, perhaps? Of brain damage from his brain surgeries?

Biden committed felonies – read the report. He committed them when he did not have dementia.

You may not like Donald Trump, but he’s the only one with a record of success.

