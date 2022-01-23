Alberta Counted Vaxxed Hospitalizations/Deaths as Unvaxxed Within 14 Days of Jab

Data accidentally published and then deleted by the Government of Alberta claimed very impressive vaccine effectiveness by following the illogical standard set by the drug manufacturers in the pantomime clinical trials. In other words, they ignored the adverse outcomes in the first two weeks post-administration.

Alberta is accused of going beyond and inflating the unvaxxed numbers too.

Anyone who was infected, hospitalized, or died within the first 14 days of vaccination or boostered was listed as unvaccinated.

Almost 56% of ‘recorded’ Covid-related deaths among the vaccinated occurred within 14 days of vaccination. Almost 90% died within 45 days – the length of the vaccine’s effectiveness.

That doesn’t make sense because if something is going to go wrong, it will usually go wrong in the beginning

What other locales are doing the same thing?

Hospitalizations followed the same pattern.

Cases were similar.

The data was first published on The Gateway Pundit. and can be found on Metatron’s substack.

