Newt Gingrich Predicts Criminal Prosecution for J6 Committee

Newt Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that the J6 witch hunt committee is running roughshod over the law and could face prison when Republicans take back Congress.

He was expanding on an op-ed he wrote for Newsweek earlier this week titled “The Wolves Will Become Sheep.” They ran over peoples’ “civil liberties,” he noted. In a fair world, that would be the case and Merrick Garland would be the first to do the perp walk.

“You have — both with Attorney General [Merrick] Garland and with this select committee on January 6, people who have run amok,” Gingrich argued. He added, “What they need to understand is on January 4 next year, you’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who have been so tough, and so mean, and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every e-mail.”

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down,” Gingrich said. “And the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep and they’re the ones who are in fact, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they’re breaking.”

Watch:

WATCH: Newt Gingrich says the J6 Committee may face criminal prosecution for abusing its power by targeting innocent Americans. pic.twitter.com/O0QhVFqXMY — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 23, 2022

