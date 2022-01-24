CCP Has a Dangerous New Virus Spreading 25 Days Pre-Olympics

The stories about an ebola-like hemorrhagic fever spreading in China continues and if true, it’s a lot more dangerous than COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Malone said during an interview on Bannon’s War Room, “They are using language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. If that’s the case then it would be very odd that this would be something caused by the Coronavirus. That terminology is usually used for viruses in the family of Ebola. So this is something that many people have feared is the development of a rapidly spreading Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus. But we have no knowledge of whether that is going on here or not.”

The death rate is 40-70% or worse.

This story has been going around since early last year but China has a lid on it.

We reported about the Nipah Virus last year. Dr. Robert Redfield discussed it on Fox News and said gain-of-function needs to be shut down immediately.

