Albion students protest fake racist incident by black student









We have another racism scam here. This time it is at Albion College and a Black student did it.

Albion police brought the 21-year-old Black male in for questioning on April 6, according to Chief Scott Kipp. The student admitted to creating most of the graffiti, and video evidence from Albion’s Campus Safety Department confirms the statements made by the student, Kipp said.

The student was released and the information will be given to the prosecutor’s office when the investigation is complete.

The graffiti offense, which included racist epithets and multiple references to the Klu Klux Klan, was discovered in a stairwell inside Mitchell Towers on Friday, April 2, university officials said. Pictures of the graffiti were posted by City Watch NEWS Group on its Facebook page.

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, April 7, college officials said the student was acting alone and acknowledged responsibility for the incidents.

The student was suspended from the college.

Unfortunately, the college has learned nothing. They are blaming it on racial pain.

According to mlive, “We know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community,” college officials tweeted. “We will change and heal together as a community because we are committed to doing the work.”

The Left loves their excuses for bad behavior. The pearl-clutchers aren’t doing anyone any favors.

Even though the hate hoax was a complete fraud, the students are boycotting for a third day in a row. They are boycotting over a fake incident. Some students say they don’t feel safe on campus after A TOTALLY FAKE RACIST INCIDENT!

