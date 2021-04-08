Laptop was definitely Hunter’s and all sorts of Porn Things, Joe knew — impeach









The forensic evidence shows that the infamous laptop. first exposed by the NY Post, definitely belonged to Hunter Biden. And it gets much worse.

We all heard it was Russian disinformation and in a recent interview with CBS, Hunter said it could well have been Russian disinformation. He also insisted he never left the laptop for repairs. he said he thought it was stolen and hacked.

The truth is that Hunter left his MacBook Pro laptop at a Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 and never returned for it.

Texts also show Joe Biden was afraid his conversations with Hunter were being hacked even as they discussed his White House bid.

This is all so corrupt.

On the laptop is evidence that Hunter Biden: -got unauthorized Secret Service protection

-begged his father to run for president to save his own reputation

-made porn films with prostitutes

The Daily Mail has come forward with a forensic audit that shows the “Hunter Biden laptop” is indeed Hunter Biden’s. The Daily Mail has authenticated that the “103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos” belong to the president’s son. This is its summary overview:

How he begged his father to run for president in 2019 to salvage Hunter’s own reputation

How he repeatedly dodged police action against him, despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement

Hunter was guarded by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood, despite not being entitled to protection at the time and amid denials from the federal agency

Joe Biden was afraid his text conversations with Hunter were being hacked even as they discussed his White House bid.

How Hunter’s laptop is brimming with evidence of apparent criminal activity by Hunter and his associates including drug trafficking and prostitution

Hunter left all this out of his memoir, Beautiful Things.

He apparently loved making drug-prostitute porn films. Daily Mail was able to glean that from videos and photos on his laptop.

