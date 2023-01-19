Alec Baldwin Charged with Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to the district attorney. The armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Before announcing the decision, the district attorney’s office spent time reviewing a comprehensive report submitted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
Finally, we are seeing these elite. careless people being held accountable. Maybe if Alec Baldwin had spent as much time learning gun safety as he has trashing people’s gun rights this wouldn’t have happened. Because Alex Baldwin is so arrogant, he should get the maximum penalty under law!
Poor Alec. This is what happens when you’re an asshole. Haha!!