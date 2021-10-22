Alec Baldwin Kills a Woman, Wounds Another in an Accidental Shooting

Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer and wounded a movie director on a set with a ‘hot gun’. It’s truly tragic and a freakish accident.
Baldwin has spoken about it for the first time this morning.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”
The Story
Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a film set, police say
The incident occurred on the New Mexico film set for the movie Rust on Thursday, local time, The New York Times and BBC News report. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed actor Alec Baldwin, who is producing and starring in the film, discharged a prop firearm that killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.
The injured man — confirmed to be the film’s writer and director Joel Souza, 48 years — left the hospital after receiving treatment.
She was a pretty, talented woman with a husband and a son. Ms. Hutchins was only 42 years of age. She had been transported to a hospital where she died.
Social media post by Halyna Hutchins, the woman shot by Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of new Western movie Rust.
The post is accompanied with words about how the cinematographer enjoyed riding horses while filming in New Mexico.
