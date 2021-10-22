Alec Baldwin Kills a Woman, Wounds Another in an Accidental Shooting

Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer and wounded a movie director on a set with a ‘hot gun’. It’s truly tragic and a freakish accident.

Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a film set, police say

The incident occurred on the New Mexico film set for the movie Rust on Thursday, local time, The New York Times and BBC News report. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed actor Alec Baldwin, who is producing and starring in the film, discharged a prop firearm that killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

The injured man — confirmed to be the film’s writer and director Joel Souza, 48 years — left the hospital after receiving treatment.

Hopefully, Baldwin won’t make this about guns. Guns are only dangerous in the hands of the wrong people.

She was a pretty, talented woman with a husband and a son. Ms. Hutchins was only 42 years of age. She had been transported to a hospital where she died.