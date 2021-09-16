Clinton judge cancels Return to Mexico as tens of thousands hit the border

By
M. Dowling
-
0

By court order, the Biden administration recently returned to a Title 42 policy (Return to Mexico) which allows for the swift return of border crossers to Mexico before they apply for asylum. It allows them to apply for asylum in Mexico. A Clinton judge just canceled that as thousands flood the border with nowhere to go.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, a far-left Clinton appointee who persecuted General Flynn, ruled that Title 42 “denies the proposed class members’ the opportunity to seek humanitarian benefits pursuant to the immigration statutes” adding that they have shown the “likelihood of suffering irreparable harm.”

Sullivan gave the Biden administration 14 days to begin processing families, despite the overwhelming amount of illegal immigrants currently at the border waiting to be apprehended and processed. There is no way to properly vet all of them.

This is exactly what the Biden administration wants obviously.

THE CRISIS

There is a crisis at the border and the federal government asked Governor Abbott for help closing the border just today. Then, six hours later, they decided to not do IT. They have abandoned all border security.

Thank the Soviet communists at the ACLU for revisiting this lawsuit.

There is no place to put these people and 20,000 in one caravan alone is nearing the border. Obviously, Biden and whoever pulls his strings, are trying to destroy this country.


