Clinton judge cancels Return to Mexico as tens of thousands hit the border

















By court order, the Biden administration recently returned to a Title 42 policy (Return to Mexico) which allows for the swift return of border crossers to Mexico before they apply for asylum. It allows them to apply for asylum in Mexico. A Clinton judge just canceled that as thousands flood the border with nowhere to go.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, a far-left Clinton appointee who persecuted General Flynn, ruled that Title 42 “denies the proposed class members’ the opportunity to seek humanitarian benefits pursuant to the immigration statutes” adding that they have shown the “likelihood of suffering irreparable harm.”

Sullivan gave the Biden administration 14 days to begin processing families, despite the overwhelming amount of illegal immigrants currently at the border waiting to be apprehended and processed. There is no way to properly vet all of them.

This is exactly what the Biden administration wants obviously.

THE CRISIS

There is a crisis at the border and the federal government asked Governor Abbott for help closing the border just today. Then, six hours later, they decided to not do IT. They have abandoned all border security.

Thank the Soviet communists at the ACLU for revisiting this lawsuit.

UPDATE: Governor Abbott has released a new statement saying the federal government initially reached out to Texas to help with closing points of entry at the border, but reversed their decision six hours later, and “flip flopped to a strategy that abandons border security.” pic.twitter.com/IZHe1fbu8x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

There is no place to put these people and 20,000 in one caravan alone is nearing the border. Obviously, Biden and whoever pulls his strings, are trying to destroy this country.

NEW: Another stunning image from our @FoxNews drone team showing the situation at the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where a law enforcement source tells me there are more than 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/opey70NBNt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

