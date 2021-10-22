Soros-Clinton Operative Becomes Biden’s Right Hand! So Who’s the President?

















George Soros’s and Hillary Clinton’s key ally, Neera Tanden will now become Joe Biden’s right hand woman.

The feminist progressive [communist] who ran the looney Center for American Progres, is a Hillary-Soros operative who says she wants to cut social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. She is the consummate swamp creature and conspiracy theorist who pushed the fake Russia-Trump conspiracy. Everyone Biden is appointing is a swamp creature.

She has made very vicious comments against Republicans and deleted 1100 of them during her failed confirmation hearing for OMB director.

During her confirmation hearing, she was grilled by Josh Hawley. She has strong ties to Big Tech and Wall Street in general, having solicited huge donations from them.

“Neera Tanden named staff secretary for President Biden” https://t.co/Z6qJ5hxTQY — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 22, 2021

Tweets from the past:

She is hateful.

She was a hate-filled conspiracy theorist:

How can Democrats and allied media outlets credibly oppose unhinged conspiracy theories and attacks on U.S. election legitimacy while empowering its worst purveyors such as Tanden? pic.twitter.com/d6i7HhUc0p — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 30, 2020

Tanden is a far-left progressive now pretending she is a liberal. She is whatever her boss wants her to be:

LOL, Neera Tanden removed “progressive” from her bio and replaced it with “liberal.” pic.twitter.com/OnjIWbEoi3 — Red Ryan (@queeralamode) November 30, 2020

