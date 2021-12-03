Alec Baldwin’s Interview Is Much Worse Than We Thought

















George Stephanopoulos’s dramatic and carefully scripted interview with Alec Baldwin is even worse than we reported yesterday. We have two points that need to be looked at. (clips below)

For one thing, it sounds like he’s blaming the woman he killed, and he feels no guilt whatsoever. He doesn’t know who is responsible for her death, but it’s not him.

He shot her but said she told him to point the gun at her.

There are others who seem to bear responsibility, but he is one of them. It is not Halyna’s fault.

The bottom line is he was the one with the gun and he should have known to never point a gun at anyone.

Also, how can he feel no guilt at all? He shot and killed this mother, wife, daughter, Halyna Hutchins.

He also claimed he thumbed the hammer but did not pull the trigger. So, we are left with two choices. One, there is something wrong with the gun. Two, he didn’t realize he depressed the trigger.

The idea that he didn’t have his finger on the trigger and the gun went off anyway is maybe possible. Do any gun owners out there know?

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them,” Baldwin said. Wrong! He shouldn’t have pointed the gun at her at all, and it doesn’t matter what she said. “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’” Baldwin told ABC. “And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.” It seems unlikely. He probably held or had some pressure on the trigger as he pulled the hammer back. When he pulled the hammer, the trigger allowed the gun to fire. He’s lying or didn’t realize, in our opinion. In any case, the only reason for him to make this movie-interview is to clear himself. He should never have done the interview as the sheriff advised, but here he is… He never should have pointed the gun at Halyna and he should have checked the chamber himself. If he couldn’t determine whether they were dummies, he should have called the armorer over. Baldwin’s a jack. Watch the two clips:

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt for fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: “Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” https://t.co/wMkgCpIgJj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the ‘Rust’ movie set. The emotional special with @GStephanopoulos breaks tonight at 8/7c on @ABC. Stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/jkTibWZ5IB pic.twitter.com/d0FOfZ1WKO — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 2, 2021

