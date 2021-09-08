Alert…CD Media says private Maricopa canvas data’s ‘really bad’ for admin

















CD Media reports that the Maricopa canvas data is “really bad for the regime.” This is not the Maricopa County report but rather an independent report conducted by Liz Harris and a group of volunteers.

According to the report:

Major Findings: 34.23% of people canvassed were reported as not having voted – but told canvassers they did vote. These were categorized as ‘lost votes’. In other words, registered voters declared they voted but their votes were not registered. The total was 173,000 for ‘lost votes’.

Ghost Votes: 96, 389 votes came from addresses where no vote possibly could have been cast.

A large percentage of In-Person Voters had ‘mail-in’ ballot also counted in the election.

