Chinese communists look to take over Bagram Air Base

















The CCP might take over the taxpayer-funded, multi-billion dollar, state-of-the-art Bagram airbase in Northern Afghanistan. This is more than simply humiliation. It’s a strategic move in their efforts to take over the world as the dominant power economically and culturally.

‘China is considering deploying military personnel and economic development officials to Bagram airfield, perhaps the single-most prominent symbol of the 20-year U.S. military presence in Afghanistan,’ US News reports.

The CCP is conducting a feasibility study. Now would be the time to bomb that base or take it back but we have cowards and traitors running the government.

“What I can tell everyone is that that is a piece of purely false information,” Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday morning. As USN reports, ‘China has repeatedly denied many of its other military deployments beyond its borders.’

“Given their past experience, the Chinese must be eager to get their hands on whatever the U.S. has left at the base,” says Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center think tank.

They are reverse engineering all of our secrets as we speak.

Biden and his comrades are turning us over to the Chinese communists without even a fight. They are traitors.

