Taliban beat women with whips, sticks for protesting

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Taliban declared protests illegal and are beating women with whips, and sticks, yet the Biden administration is worried that there are no women in leadership positions in senior management in the new ‘caretaker’ government.

What kind of women would they allow in power anyway? Obviously, they’d only allow fascists who regurgitate their talking points.

This past week, the Taliban slaughtered three policewomen and are hunting down others.

The protesters carried signs with the slogan “Long live the women of Afghanistan,” and “A cabinet without women is a loser, a loser.”

The fighters also beat a number of journalists covering the demonstration, according to witnesses.

CNN claims the Taliban only landed their whips and sticks on a few women. However, video and interviews suggest otherwise.

Check out videos:

The Protests Continue:


