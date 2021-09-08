Taliban beat women with whips, sticks for protesting

















The Taliban declared protests illegal and are beating women with whips, and sticks, yet the Biden administration is worried that there are no women in leadership positions in senior management in the new ‘caretaker’ government.

What kind of women would they allow in power anyway? Obviously, they’d only allow fascists who regurgitate their talking points.

This past week, the Taliban slaughtered three policewomen and are hunting down others.

The protesters carried signs with the slogan “Long live the women of Afghanistan,” and “A cabinet without women is a loser, a loser.”

The fighters also beat a number of journalists covering the demonstration, according to witnesses.

CNN claims the Taliban only landed their whips and sticks on a few women. However, video and interviews suggest otherwise.

Check out videos:

NOW – Taliban crackdown on protests in Herat and Kabul after spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid announced “no illegal protests” will be allowed.pic.twitter.com/GqDd3y9cfz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2021

Rabia Sadat who participated in protest — Taliban beat her. Afghan women will never give up and they will resist. World must help Afghan women. pic.twitter.com/lThJJdfZq6 — Veengas (@VeengasJ) September 4, 2021

The Taliban beat women in front of the Kardan University in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/prvAIKd4tY — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 7, 2021

The Protests Continue:

Courageous women protesting in Feyzabad, the capital of Badakhshan as well. Taliban shot in the air, beat and allegedly detained some of them. https://t.co/09EU2We1uF — Gargari (@Gargaristan) September 8, 2021

A number of women protested in #Badakshan, but the protest turned violent as Taliban forces did not allow the protesters.

The #Taliban beat a number of protesters and took some with them.#AfghanWomen #NorthernAlliance #AhmadMassoud #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Xcc4MtWNBQ — (@Bhabanisankar02) September 8, 2021

Still these #Taliban not changed they continues to beat women who are protesting for Freedom & in support of #Panjshir . pic.twitter.com/377sD9kMf3 — National Resistance Front of (@nrfpanjshir) September 8, 2021

