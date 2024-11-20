Alert! Paper Shredder Outside the DOJ Clown Show

By
M DOWLING
-
0
46

This is probably just run of the mill paper shredding of all the evidence. They’ll probably need a bigger truck to make the January deadline.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee’s X account obtained footage of a truck from a paper-shredding company stationed outside the DOJ.

The community note:

Document and data destruction is a routine process for government agencies and many businesses. This company has had a contract with the federal government for services since at least 2014. Whether anything improper is going on is speculation.

Let’s see, 2014 is Barack Obama’s administration. How efficient.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments