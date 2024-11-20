Alert! Paper Shredder Outside the DOJ Clown Show

This is probably just run of the mill paper shredding of all the evidence. They’ll probably need a bigger truck to make the January deadline.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee’s X account obtained footage of a truck from a paper-shredding company stationed outside the DOJ.

The community note:

Document and data destruction is a routine process for government agencies and many businesses. This company has had a contract with the federal government for services since at least 2014. Whether anything improper is going on is speculation.

Let’s see, 2014 is Barack Obama’s administration. How efficient.

PAPER SHREDDING TRUCK AT DOJ We have maintained a physical investigative presence by the @TheJusticeDept, which also is more convenient for cooperating sources. Today a paper shredding truck arrived. pic.twitter.com/iWop5XnU8L — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) November 19, 2024

There is literally a paper shredding truck outside of the DOJ You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/L3FgyJ3r0z — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 19, 2024

