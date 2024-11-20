Majority of Americans Approve of Trump’s Transition Plans

According to a Morning Consult poll, Trump has a 54% transition approval rating. It is only slightly less than how voters rated Biden’s four years ago when 60% approved. Morning Consult leans left. Also, the media is ripping him apart, lying about him and his candidates nonstop, yet most Americans are with the President-elect.

Morning Consult indicates that Trump’s current approval rating is supported by 1 in 5 Democrats, a majority of Independents, and more than 9 in 10 Republican voters.

Trump, love him or hate him, is a courageous, iconic figure. The haters can lie all they want, but eventually, the truth will come out.

A majority of Americans, including a plurality of independent voters, approve of President Trump’s transition performance.

NEW POLL: A majority of Americans, including a plurality of independent voters, approve of President Trump’s transition performance pic.twitter.com/n0EJEfVdR3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 19, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email