Alex Berenson permanently suspended by Twitter for a truthful tweet

Alex Berenson was permanently suspended from Twitter according to Apocalypse reporter Ben Collins. It appears Mr. Berenson will sue. You can still read his information on substack as a paid or unpaid subscriber.
But don’t worry, the Talibaners are still up.
Anti-mask-turned-anti-vaxx influencer Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended by Twitter.
“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, in a statement sent to NBC News.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2021
The former NY Times reporter sent the following email:
Goodbye Twitter
I am officially suspended
This was the tweet that did it. Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will make of this.
Meantime, guess you’ll be getting more Substacks.
If State and Federal government doesn’t constrain this issue, it is left up to the courts.