Alex Berenson permanently suspended by Twitter for a truthful tweet

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Alex Berenson was permanently suspended from Twitter according to Apocalypse reporter Ben Collins. It appears Mr. Berenson will sue. You can still read his information on substack as a paid or unpaid subscriber.

But don’t worry, the Talibaners are still up.

The former NY Times reporter sent the following email:

Goodbye Twitter

I am officially suspended

This was the tweet that did it. Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will make of this.

Meantime, guess you’ll be getting more Substacks.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply