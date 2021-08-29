Alex Berenson permanently suspended by Twitter for a truthful tweet

















Alex Berenson was permanently suspended from Twitter according to Apocalypse reporter Ben Collins. It appears Mr. Berenson will sue. You can still read his information on substack as a paid or unpaid subscriber.

But don’t worry, the Talibaners are still up.

Anti-mask-turned-anti-vaxx influencer Alex Berenson has been permanently suspended by Twitter. “The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, in a statement sent to NBC News. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2021

The former NY Times reporter sent the following email:

I am officially suspended

This was the tweet that did it. Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will make of this.

Meantime, guess you’ll be getting more Substacks.

