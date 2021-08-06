Alex Berenson’s ‘some actual vaccine news’

















COVID vaccine maker Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations over a three-month period following the launch of its shot. That is higher than publicly available information in the federal system tracking adverse effects, Alex Berenson reports from substack.

Legally, Moderna is obligated to report the effects, the former NYT reporter said. The reason for the gap is unknown.

The 300,000 figure comes from an internal update provided to employees by IQVIA, a huge company that helps drugmakers with clinical trials.

Why not report it? Perhaps we will find out. Mr. Berenson is trying to get a response on the issue.

Whether this is significant medically or not, we can’t say, but it’s highly suspect and concerning to us, enough for us to post it. The problem is the vaccine is being mandated for government employees, including the military, and the government is giving it out to 70% of the population. It’s not FDA-approved and it is experimental. It’s another Democrat first.

Randi Weingarten, the President of the American Federation of Teachers, is looking at mandates. More and more cities are mandating vaccines or barring people from just living their lives. This is very communist China-like.

Now we have Lambda and the hysteria over it has begun. The media says it might be resistant to the vaccine based on nothing much.

Some of the data for the Delta variant is three months old according to Rochelle Walensky and they are updating now. Yet, she’s making policy based on it.

On another note but related, a former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeardon discussed recent findings with Lifesite News indicating that experimental COV-19 vaccines concentrate in a woman’s ovaries and induce an ‘autoimmune attack’ on the placenta.

We don’t know if he’s correct or not, but all expert voices should be heard.

The people guiding policy, ruling over us, lie.

Wow. I thought this might be a deepfake. Nope. It’s just the OLD science from May, when Fauci and @cdcgov thought dropping mask rules would get people to be vaccinated, not to be confused with the NEW science from this week, when they’ve realized they were wrong. Science! https://t.co/bNKRYpAX5I — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 30, 2021

