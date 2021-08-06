Nicole Wallace says “If kids aren’t in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated”

















MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace declared Thursday that Republicans are to blame if children don’t return to in-person learning at the start of the upcoming school year.

This is the host who said she would gladly vote for Sanders, who is definitely a communist despite him calling himself a Democrat Socialist.

The MSNBC hack, who used to be a RINO, was responding to a comment from A.B. Stoddard suggesting the Biden admin ensures children return to in-person learning to avoid Republicans scoring points. It was during a segment on the ‘Deadline White House.’

“This White House and this administration and the Democratic Party, I think, is going to get pummeled if we end up in a situation where people are back mostly online and Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for the state of mental decline of the nation’s children,” Stoddard said.

The irrational host said she wanted to “put a pin in the idea” that Republicans would be able to blame the Biden administration if children don’t return to school.

“If kids aren’t in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated and Republican governors stood in the way of mask mandates that would make it possible,” Wallace said.

Yeah, right. She will literally say anything, especially if she can vent her hatred towards Donald Trump. The left is preparing to destroy Governors DeSantis and Abbott.

Democrat voters are the most likely to not get vaccinated and we are pretty sure Wallace knows that. We aren’t criticizing them for not getting vaccinated. It’s just a fact.

This is according to the CDC on July 6, 2021:

