Joe Biden says 350 million Americans are vaccinated as he reads from notes

















Earlier today, dementia Joe proved once again that he really doesn’t know what he is saying much of the time. As he stared blankly at times, he sounded like he was in a drug-induced stupor. Perhaps dementia drugs achieve that effect.

Despite saying 350 million Americans are vaccinated, which is more than the population, he said, “They’re doing fine. So we have to get more people vaccinated.”

Now there’s someone with credibility (just kidding).

Watch:

The U.S. has a population of 328 million, and Biden doesn’t realize what he’s saying even after glancing at a piece of paper. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 6, 2021

