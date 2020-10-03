Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won’t even meet with pro-Israel Jewish leaders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not meet with New York’s prominent Jewish leaders. According to reports, they’re baffled.

The heads of both the Jewish Community Relations Council and the New York Board of Rabbis said they’ve sought sit-downs with the first-term “Democratic socialist” congresswoman. She won’t do it.

“I requested a meeting with her and it has not come to fruition,” JCRC executive director Michael Miller told The Post.

“A meeting has been requested on more than one occasion. It hasn’t happened. I’m still interested in meeting with her.”

Miller said he’s had no problem communicating with other members of New York’s congressional delegation.

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive VP of the New York Board of Rabbis, has gone to her events and is told they will meet but they never do.

The two organizations are supportive of Israel.

There is no reason to be baffled. She’s anti-Israel and said Israel is becoming an “apartheid state.” Her Squad members support the anti-Semitic BDS movement that seeks to destroy the Israeli economy.

Once in a while, she says something nice. The main reason she probably doesn’t come out staunchly against them is because of the large liberal Jewish communities in her district which takes in some of the Bronx and Queens.

Watch as she calls them occupiers:



She spreads Hamas propaganda: