Watch latest live update on President Trump’s condition

After 72 hours of diagnosis of President Trump, his Doctor, Naval Commander Sean Conley and his team are very happy with the President’s progress. He had a cough, a fever, and nasal congestion. He is in exceptionally good spirits.

President Trump received an IV treatment of an experimental antibody (Regeneron) in the beginning. Currently, he is on Remdesivir for five days. Along with that, he is on other medications.

The President is giving a ton of work to his Chief of Staff, Dr. Conley said, reflecting his spirits and condition.

Currently, he is not on oxygen, and they expect him to not need it.

Since phase II, the inflammatory phase is still a concern and they are not sure where he is on the course since he had intense therapy right from the getgo.

The President has not had a fever since Friday.

MEDIA SPECULATES ON WHERE AND HOW HE CAUGHT IT

Currently, several Republicans have caught COV. The media is speculating that it happened at the Rose Garden event last Saturday after they hugged. People who were there did catch COV.

Attendees who caught it include Kellyanne Conway, counselor Hope Hicks, Senators Thom Tillis, and Mike Lee, and the President of the University of Notre Dame.

Others who caught it are Senators Ben Sasse and James Lankford. We don’t know if they attended.

Some of the people who caught the virus wore masks.

It’s silly to speculate but the media is intent on blaming the President for allegedly downplaying the illness.

He’s trying to keep people calm, that’s all. The left wants to stir it up. This virus can be deadly, it is serious, but our medical professionals are much better at treating it. Hospitalizations and deaths are down dramatically. A vaccine is coming soon.

Just be as careful as possible. The President will not stay in a basement like Joe Biden who does it simply to hide his feebleness and mental acuity problems. The left is calling it the Rose Garden Massacre and pretending only Joe and Kamala know how to fight the illness.

Instead of listening to the presser and just reporting it, the media is out saying they heard from an anonymous source that he had oxygen Thursday. The media is also falsely claiming they aren’t transparent. They are irresponsible.