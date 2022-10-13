Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Town Hall Went on Fire

By
M Dowling
-
2
1035

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall lit up when two people calling for peace confronted her about funding a “Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis.” One said she had become part of the establishment.

The people of color are upset that we might face nuclear war, and she responded, saying, “I won’t answer you. You’re being rude.” She used to be okay with that.

“You are war hawks,” said one of the men.

Michael Hudson recently said that the US decided to let the Nazis fight our war in Ukraine. In the past, the US had also decided to let the crazies fight for us, so they said let’s do it again, Hudson recounted. We previously trained Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda as a contract army for the United States.

We are now headed for World War III over Ukraine with Ukrainian Nazis fighting on our side.

One Twitter user included this in the tweet:

He gathered every link:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SGT SNUFFY
SGT SNUFFY
2 hours ago

WHAT??? THERE’S NO NAZIS IN UKRAINE WHO ARE YOU GONNA BELEIVE THEM OR YOUR EYES????

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 hours ago

AOC is a Lost Ball in High Weeds. What does that say about the people in New York who voted for her?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz