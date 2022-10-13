Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Town Hall Went on Fire

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall lit up when two people calling for peace confronted her about funding a “Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis.” One said she had become part of the establishment.

The people of color are upset that we might face nuclear war, and she responded, saying, “I won’t answer you. You’re being rude.” She used to be okay with that.

“You are war hawks,” said one of the men.

My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman @AOC on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis. I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace? pic.twitter.com/aQiQvQSWIN — Jose Vega (@JosBtrigga) October 13, 2022

Michael Hudson recently said that the US decided to let the Nazis fight our war in Ukraine. In the past, the US had also decided to let the crazies fight for us, so they said let’s do it again, Hudson recounted. We previously trained Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda as a contract army for the United States.

We are now headed for World War III over Ukraine with Ukrainian Nazis fighting on our side.

One Twitter user included this in the tweet:

These are all articles written around 2012 or later… before the invasion. People who have complaints can direct them to the BBC. https://t.co/GV5GWRhKCJ — Aurelian of Rome ☪️ (@AurelianofRome) October 13, 2022

