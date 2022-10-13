Our President Thinks His Son Died in Iraq

President Biden falsely stated – again – that his son, Beau, “lost his life in Iraq” during a speech in Colorado on Wednesday. At the time, he was designating Camp Hale as a national monument.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden, who will be 80 next month, said.

Beau died in Maryland of brain cancer on May 30, 2015.

In 2019, he said Beau might have gotten cancer from “burn pits” in Iraq but admitted he couldn’t prove it.

Once the people behind the curtain realize they can put a dementia patient in the Oval Office, they know they can do pretty much anything. They certainly can put a severely brain-damaged person in the Senate, launch wars, destroy the economy, obliterate fossil fuels, allow criminals free rein, and open the borders without asking the populace.

When people are so comfortable with a president suffering from dementia, they turn a blind eye when he vicariously steels valour. https://t.co/ZttwrxvX50 — Tim Walsh (@tw_3348) October 13, 2022

Earlier this week, Biden also said he is proud of his son Hunter, who probably tried to betray his country.

Jake Tapper: “Prosecutors think they have enough to charge your son Hunter for tax crimes and a false statement about a gun purchase…how do you react to that?” Joe Biden: “I’m proud of my son” pic.twitter.com/SiVVFdkshV — Becker News (@NewsBecker) October 12, 2022

