AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending on Twitter, she’s getting owned

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was very melodramatic about her experience in the Capitol building during the 1-6 riot/rally, hiding in terror. In fact, she believes Senator Cruz tried to have her murdered. She called the event a “near death” experience.

However, AOC is not very accurate in general. As it happens, she wasn’t even in the Capitol that day! But she has an excuse. She’s blaming the Right as usual.

#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending on Twitter since people don’t believe her excuse.

THE EXCUSE

AOC claimed the mob was where they weren’t. That’s her excuse.

The ratio here. How embarrassing for #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2021

She also tweeted: This is the latest manipulative take on the right. They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too.

The excuse continues: People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm.

Then she blamed the Right: It is also very damning and revealing that the GOP is now digging both heels in a discrediting campaign. It’s because they know they are implicated, so they’re pivoting to (again) the classic abuse playbook of “it’s not as bad as they say.” It was that bad. It’s actually worse.

Here she is telling her original story:

This was one of the most heartbreaking moments of AOC’s IG live pic.twitter.com/BumKbriwmy — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) February 2, 2021

AOC said in her Instagram tale that the person who came to her office was a Capitol Police officer. But she demeaned the officer who came to help, claiming he “didn’t feel right” and that he was looking at her “in all of this anger and hostility.”

“We couldn’t read if this was a good situation or a bad situation,” she said. “Like so many other communities in this country, just that presence doesn’t necessarily give you a signal if you’re safe or not.” — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 2, 2021

Sister Toldjah found out some critical information:

AOC wasn’t even in the Capitol building where all the action was going down. If she was in her office, she was in the Cannon Building which is nearby, but a different building. But of course, many didn’t get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building.

According to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has an office in the same hall as AOC, two doors away, there were never any rioters in their hall so there was never any physical danger from rioters coming in at any point.

The only thing that happened in her building was that an officer knocked on her door and redirected her to a different location.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

