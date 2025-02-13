The Biden Gold Bar Scandal: Secretary Zeldin’s Plan

Secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lee Zeldin brought the public’s attention to a scandal at the end of Biden’s tenure. Employees at the EPA were directed to spend every dime they could and were throwing billions away without any oversight or accountability. Some appear to have sent it to companies hoping to secure a position. Billions of dollars went to only eight entities. They planned to distribute it, but no accountability was written into this gift of tax dollars.

A Project Veritas undercover video made the public aware of the scheme. The EPA official who was caught telling the truth by the undercover reporter, likened it to throwing “gold bars off the Titanic.”

Secretary Zeldin and his team have found $20 billion of it. It had been doled out to extreme left-wing entities who would have in turn handed it out to organizations of their choice.

Rough Transcript of Video Below

“One of my very top priorities at EPA is to be an excellent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. There will be zero tolerance of any waste and abuse.

“An extremely disturbing video circulated two months ago featuring a Biden EPA political appointee talking about how they were tossing gold bars off the Titanic, rushing to get billions of your tax dollars out the door before Inauguration Day.

“The gold bars were tax dollars, and tossing them off the Titanic meant the Biden administration knew they were wasting it.

“Following this revelation, during my meetings with members of Congress, I made a very important commitment to them and to the American people, which I reiterated at my confirmation hearing, that if confirmed, I would immediately get a full accounting.

“Fortunately, my awesome team at EPA has found the gold bars. Shockingly, roughly 20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA. This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history. And it was purposeful. The Biden administration tossed them off the Titanic.

“The EPA needs to reassume responsibility for all of these funds. We will review every penny that has gone out the door. I’ll be referring this matter to the Inspector General’s office, and we’ll work with the Justice Department as well. The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far left, activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over the American public.”

The Biden EPA tossed $20 billion of “gold bars off the Titanic”. BIG UPDATE! We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer. Here are more of the details: pic.twitter.com/DM4C0TQcpj — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 13, 2025

