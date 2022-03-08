Alien Deported 9 Times Molested a 9-Year Old

An illegal alien, deported from the United States at least nine times since 1995, is accused of repeatedly molesting his nine-year-old niece in Grovetown, Georgia.

Jorge Melara, a 49-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with child molestation after the nine-year-old victim’s mother reported the abuse to local police.

The child’s mother told police that her 9-year-old daughter was being touched very inappropriately by her Uncle, Jorge Melara, whenever she wasn’t around.

It’s alleged that this behavior happened about 5 times a day.

The mother said that she was only notified of the demeaning acts when her daughter ran into her room crying, stating that Melara touched her chest and rear end.

Jorge Melara has been booked into Columbia County jail booked for Child Molestation.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety Chief, Jamey Kitchens, tells NewsChannel 6 that Melara has been deported at least nine times since October of 1995, with the last being in July of 2020.

We can’t send him back most likely but we will get to pay for his undoubtedly short term prison sentence.

Related