Aliens around the world gather on their way to the US, cause “public calamity”

















More than 10,000 aliens hailing from the Caribbean, Africa, and beyond have overwhelmed the city of Necocli, which has a population of only 20,000 people. They are on their way to the USA. Why are they coming? Democrats say we’re oppressive racists.

Democrats are replacing citizens with needy, more pliable foreigners who will vote for them.

City authorities have declared a “public calamity” as local resources are stretched beyond their limits.

“I make a call to my counterparts in other countries to carry out joint actions to confront this problem,” Necocli ombudsman Carlos Camargo told the Associated Press last week.

Over 10,000 migrants have gathered in Colombia’s #Necocli, already home to 20,000 people. Authorities have declared a public emergency, with water running low due to this vast influx of people from #Cuba, #Haiti and #Africa. Their goal: to reach the #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/yy4rTC6q7n — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) July 30, 2021

NEW: The city of McAllen, TX says the federal government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into their city since February, including over 1,500 new infected migrants in just the *last week alone*. A local state of disaster in McAllen has been declared. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

NEW REPORT: City of McAllen, TX claims the Biden Administration has released OVER 7,000 migrants infected with COVID 1,500 of these were released in just the last 7 DAYS The city has declared a state of disaster as it grapples with Biden’s border crisishttps://t.co/eexOkgrFac — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2021

After releasing at least 7,000 into our country since early this year and 1500 last week from RGV alone, the Biden administration is finally building facilities to house the COV-afflicted illegal aliens.

UPDATE: According to a city of McAllen press release, this tent compound is to house illegal immigrants released from federal custody who have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/nj1nffPVo9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 5, 2021

Related















