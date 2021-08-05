Biden tells Americans to buy expensive cars they don’t want

By 2030, which means it’s in the works immediately, Biden ordered or suggested half of all cars SOLD be zero emission. He is signing an executive order today establishing the goal. He will allow us to have hybrids or fully electric. Pothole Pete Buttigieg said it’s not a mandate but rather a framework.
He is a benevolent dictator.
It won’t do anything for the climate. It’s all political.
He’s changing emission standards immediately with some made up figure of $140 billion and lives saved over the life of the standards. He got the info from his crystal ball.
Biden Administration Will Force Americans to Buy More Expensive Cars That They Don’t Want
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden plans to announce several measures aimed at lowering carbon emissions, including a new rulemaking for more stringent CAFE standards and an executive order instructing manufacturers that half of all new cars must be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.
CEI General Counsel Sam Kazman said:
“With its more stringent fuel-economy and emissions standards, the Biden Administration is returning to a consumers-be-damned approach. Higher miles-per-gallon standards mean only one thing: less consumer choice. And that translates into higher prices and lower crashworthiness.”
CEI senior fellow Marlo Lewis said:
“Auto industry representatives have it backwards. In our free market system, automakers should provide consumers with the type of cars they want, not decide what is best for them and plead with the government to force consumers to buy their products.
“Americans deserve to know where President Biden gets the authority to order half of all new cars sold to be EVs or fuel cell vehicles. Congress passed a law in 2007 that prohibits the Department of Transportation from setting fuel economy standards so stringent that automakers cannot comply unless they sell EVs or other ‘alternative fuel vehicles.’ President Biden took an oath to faithfully execute the laws and uphold the Constitution, he should explain how these actions comport with his promises to the American people.”
CEI Senior Fellow Ben Lieberman said:
“Electric vehicles are fine for the three percent of new car buyers who want them, but they should not be forced on the rest of us. The Biden Administration’s proposed regulation and Executive Order wants to replace ‘the customer is always right’ with ‘Washington knows best.’”
almost no one wants electric cars.
In many nations the government PAYS people to buy electric cars
for example here in Quebec Canada, they will pay you up to $13,000 to buy a new electric car
they pay people similar amounts in California and several US states
despite this HUGE $$$ GIFT less than 3% of ALL CAR SALES are electric
here are the number as published last week on the pro-electric main stream media,
yearly total car sales for the whole planet ; 70 MILLION
yearly electric car sales for the entire planet ; 1.7 MILLION
that is less than 3 % DESPITE the government PAYING YOU many thousands of dollars
if the government stopped paying people, much less people would buy them.
almost no one wants electric cars
and they are NOT zero emission, see my next comment
… … …
electric cars are as zero emission as paying with a credit card is zero dollar
yes on the site where you buy the color tv or the swimming pool, no money was exchanged since you paid with a credit card
but at the end of the month and for several months you will have to give lots of dollar to the credit card company
but Visa and Master card could write on their card that they are ” zero dollar” and they could advertize on tv that their cards are ” zero dollars”
even though they are not zero dollar, the dollars are simply paid elsewhere at another time
it is almost exactly the same with electric cars
take for example China, where they have the largest number of electric cars
most of their electricity is produced by burning coal, ( and they are building more coal plants as I am typing this )
there might be zero emission where the car is driven, but at the coal plant that provided the electricity that recharged those electric cars during the night, there are TONS of emissions and TONS of co2 !!!
not to mention that to build anything electric from cell phones to cars, mind boglingly gigantic mines are digged to extract stuff like cobalt or lithium that are essential for anything rechargeable
those mines use billions of gallons of water that is then contaminated and released in the environment
is that zero emission too?
then those tons of minerals and rare earth metals are carried in large DIESEL trucks or DIESEL trains or DIESEL ships
still zero emission?
then those minerals are transformed at a factory with gigantic industrial machines none of which are running on solar or wind
still zero emission?
then those transformed minerals or fabricated parts are shipped to where they will be used on a car or cell phone,, shipped how? on trucks, boats, trains that use DIESEL, none of those trucks, trains or ships run on solar or wind
still zero emission?
making those cars uses as much energy and resources as making conventional cars
need I go on?
Zero emission is a total and complete lie
the emissions are simply emitted far away from the eyes and ears of the virtue signaling naive people who think their electric cars are magical
people who have ZERO knowledge of how cars work or of how things are made or have zero knowledge of anything scientific or technical believe that it is possible to produce energy out of nothing and that that energy will be zero emission
that is scientifically IMPOSSIBLE
humans emit co2
ants emit co2 ( google it you will be shocked )
everything emits something
ZERO EMISSION is I-M-P-O-S-S-I-B-L-E
anyone who is honest and has a basic knowledge of how things work in the real world knows that zero emission does not exist
never has
never will