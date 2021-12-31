All 16 cities with record high homicides in 2021 have Democrat mayors

Many American cities will see a record number of homicides for 2021. Crime rates have soared to unimaginable levels. Despite nation-wide lockdowns amid the COVID pandemic, crime waves have swept across the country. Hardest hit are Democrat-led cities.



In fact, of the 16 cities that have already hit record high homicides this year, all have Democrat mayors. Another four cities are expected to surpass record high murder rates.



Cities that broke all-time murder records are Albuquerque, NM, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Jackson, MS, Louisville, KY, Macon, GA, Milwaukee, WI, New Haven, CT, Philadelphia, PA, Portland, OR, Rochester, NY, St. Paul, MN, and Tucson, AZ. All these cities have one thing in common, Democrat mayors.



Other cities that have near record-breaking homicide rates include Greensboro, NC, Houston, TX, Memphis TN, and Oakland, CA. Democrat-run cities all.



This list doesn’t include Democrat-run cities that will break last year’s murder rate, like Chicago. The windy city saw 661 murders in 2020 and already has 793 murders as of December 27th. Unbelievably, that’s not a record!



To put it in perspective, Philadelphia (with a Democrat mayor) has recorded more homicides in 2021 than America’s two largest cities combined (New York City and Los Angeles).



PLENTY OF BLAME TO GO AROUND



There’s plenty of blame to go around with the spike in murders. While the COVID pandemic was an easy excuse for 2020, it doesn’t explain the increase in murders for 2021. The pandemic caused a backlog in criminal cases, remote court appearances, and reduced sentences. Other factors were lost jobs, increased unemployment, and shuttered businesses due to COVID.



Some people point to bail reform. It allows people arrested for crimes to get out of jail without bail. Others say it’s a lack of arrests following violent crimes. Most notably perhaps is the move to defund police that resulted in mass police retirements and resignations.



“Nobody’s getting arrested anymore,” Retired New York City Police Department Detective Robert Boyce complained. He went on to say, “People are getting picked up for gun possession and they’re just let out over and over again.”



Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told Fox & Friends, “The criminals laugh in the back of a police car because they know that they are going to be out the next day back to committing crimes.” Tragic news stories bear this out over and over again.



Crenshaw went even further with his condemnation. “There’s a direct line between death and decay and liberal policies.” He was referencing the liberal policies of Democrats in crime-ridden cities.



Increased murder rates have led some cities to pull back on their “defund the police” policies. Some of these cities include Baltimore, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, and Oakland. After jumping on the “defund the police” bandwagon, mayors and city officials saw a frightening increase in crime. They reversed their stand and increased police funding, some even above previous budget levels. Of course, all are Democrat mayors.



NUMBERS DON’T LIE



Police Executive Research Forum cites a 45 percent increase in the police retirement rate and a 20 percent increase in resignations during 2020-2021 compared to the previous year.



FBI crime data shows the number of arrests nationwide dropped 24 percent in 2020, the lowest in 25 years. FBI crime data is not yet available for 2021.



In fact, the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report, released in September, showed a 30 percent increase in murders in 2020. It’s the largest single-year jump since the FBI started reporting crime statistics 60 years ago. Imagine what that report will look like for 2021!



2022 NOT LOOKING ANY BETTER



COVID variants are causing continued restrictions and another increase in infections and deaths. Therefore, the situation in Democrat-run cities is not expected to improve. Causes of the increase in murder rates, however, are long-standing and will not go away. Liberal Democrat policies that led to poverty, crime, and lack of education will continue in 2022.



Einstein said it best. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Democrats have done the same thing over and over for decades in these crime-ridden cities. And voters keep electing them. Somehow, they all expect different results.







