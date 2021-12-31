Comrade Joe Still Hampers Rescue of US Citizens & Residents in Afghanistan

The Daily Wire reports that the Biden administration is hindering [still hindering] efforts to evacuate Afghan allies facing torture and death from the Taliban. That is according to people in charge of private evacuation efforts.

After withdrawing the military from Afghanistan on his self-imposed timeline, Biden and his comrades hid the fact that hundreds, or thousands of US citizens and legal residents were left behind.

The US has no intention of rescuing them.

Ben Owen, the chief executive of Flanders Fields, an organization originally founded to aid homeless veterans, has pitched in to help evacuation operations in Afghanistan. According to Daily Wire, said that the U.S. government is currently tying up several full flights ready to take off by withholding “no objection certificates.” Without the certificates, countries who host the refugees could be accused of facilitating human smuggling by the United States.

Owen said, “All these countries are asking for is the U.S. Department of State, through an embassy in their country, to say, ‘Go ahead. We don’t care if you do this. We’re not going to help you do it, but we’re also not going to hinder your effort to do it.’ It’s incredibly frustrating to all of us,” The Daily Wire reports.

A memo issued by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl asks U.S. military personnel and DoD civilians who have immediate family members requiring help to leave Afghanistan to contact his office, NBC News reports.

The memo “instructs service members and Defense Department civilians to email a specific address with the subject ‘immediate family member,’” the network reports.

According to defense officials, several dozen immediate family members of U.S. service members are still in Afghanistan. “There are well over 100 extended family members still in Afghanistan, but it’s not clear how many of them want to leave the country,” NBC News states, citing the officials, who lie their damn teeth off.

Related